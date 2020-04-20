Boston Globe Obituaries
BEATRICE M. SACCO (PICARD) DRAPER

SACCO DRAPER, Beatrice M. (Picard) Age 100 of Canton, passed away April 19th. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Sacco and Walter Draper. Mother of Donald Sacco of Canton, Paul Sacco of AZ and the late Beverly Studebaker. Stepmother of Scott Draper, Peter Draper of Falmouth, Judy Martin of NJ, David Frieday of Maine and the late Susan Tundisi. Sister of Francis Picard of NC, Elizabeth Carter of FL, and the late George Picard, Arthur Picard, Irene Fontaine, and Wilfred Picard. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-great-grandson. Private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Canton Veteran's Service Department 801 Washington St. Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020
