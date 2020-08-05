|
BECK, Beatrice Marie (Gillert) December 22, 1928 - August 1, 2020.
Age 91, of North Andover, MA, formerly of Winchester, MA, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James S. Beck. Loving mother of Pamela Beck of Rockport, MA and the late James B. Beck and his wife Margery. Adoring grandmother of Matt Beck and his wife Whitney, Brandon Beck and his wife Brenna, Brian Beck and his girlfriend Jillian Cohen and proud great-grandmother of Ava, Ryan and Nicholas Beck. A private Burial will be held on August 6, 2020.
Beatrice was born in 1928 in Worcester, MA, and after graduating from Millbury High School attended secretarial school before working at Mass Mutual Insurance Co., where she met her husband, James. They relocated briefly to Ohio before moving to Winchester, MA, where they lived the majority of their lives together as devoted parents to James and Pamela. Beatrice will be remembered fondly for the love she had for her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Epilepsy Foundation New England, 650 Suffolk St., #405, Lowell, MA 01854. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2020