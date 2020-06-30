|
|
SALDEN, Beatrice Beatrice (Lederman) Salden, 91 years young of Randolph. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Max Salden. Devoted mother of Maureen, Cheryl and her husband James, and Howard. Loving grandma of Adam, Joshua, Felicia, Benjamin, and Mitchell. Cherished twin sister of Leonard Lederman of Delray Beach, Florida and the late Bella (Samuel) Noller, Ann (Benjamin) Cohen, Beryl (Gertrude) Lederman, Samuel (Dora) Lederman, and Ruth (Morris) Yarmaloff. Devoted sister-in-law to the late Edith and Herman Gaines and Eleanor and Mondel Morril. Loving aunt to generations of beloved nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held at Temple Emeth Memorial Park, Baker St., West Roxbury. Memorial week will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple B'nai Tikvah, 1301 Washington Street, Canton, MA 02021. brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe from July 1 to July 2, 2020