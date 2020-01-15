|
SHRIVER, Beatrice Meirowitz Ph.D Died January 13, 2020, at age 93 after a short illness. She was born March 6, 1926 in the Bronx, New York, the second child of Ruth and Samuel Meirowitz. Dr. Shriver took second place among girls in the first Westinghouse Science Talent Search in 1942, and went to Barnard College, earning a Bachelor of Arts in 1948, and a Doctorate in Psychology at the University of Rochester in 1952. She married Edgar Louis Shriver in 1951. He was also a Ph.D., and they worked as research psychologists for the federal government and other organizations. Their son, John Adam, was born in 1958. After divorcing in 1961, Beatrice lived in Chevy Chase, Maryland, with her son and her mother, and worked for the National Institutes of Health in a program awarding research grants. She loved to read and had great intellectual curiosity. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, music, and traveling. She was active at Cedar Lane Unitarian Church in Bethesda, Maryland for over 30 years, and then at First Parish Unitarian Universalist of Arlington, which she attended for over 20 years after moving to Massachusetts to live closer to her son and his family. Dr. Shriver leaves her son, John and his wife, Diane Shriver, of Arlington, and their daughter, Laura Cecilia Shriver, who lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She also leaves nephews Stewart and David Pollens of New York City. Beatrice will be buried privately beside her mother and her sister, Rosalind Pollens, in Wellwood Cemetery on Long Island. A Memorial Service will be held at First Parish Unitarian Universalist in Arlington on Sunday, January 26. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge rogersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020