STRYMISH, Beatrice "Bea" Of Dedham and a longtime resident of Newton, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Bea was the beloved wife of the late Louis Strymish; devoted mother of Dr. Judy Strymish and her husband Dr. Robert Fram of Needham; Jon Strymish of South Berwick, Maine; David Strymish and his wife Deborah Cronin Strymish of Newton; and the late Mark Strymish. She is survived by many of her beloved grandchildren: Sarah Fram, Dr. Julia Fram and, Louis Fram, Sam Strymish and, Nicholas Strymish. Bea was the dear sister of Howard Forman and the late Al Forman and the late Doris White. Throughout her life, Beatrice was active in the lives of her many nieces and nephews and their loving families, and happily surrounded by their love. Her caring, outgoing nature warmed the hearts and lives of her many friends and family members. Her daughter, sons, grandchildren, nieces and nephews were the greatest joys of her life. The New England Mobile Book Fair (aka "Strymish's) was another great love of her life. Along with her husband, Beatrice helped built the (iconic) New England Mobile Book Fair in Newton into the largest independent book business in the nation and one of the most-loved institutions in New England, until she sold the company in 2011. She took great joy in this treasured community resource and was constantly found roaming the isles with a vacuum in hand or bestowing candies on her cherished customers. Beatrice was born January 5, 1923, and grew up in Dorchester and Brookline. She graduated from Sargent College (Boston University) where she studied Physical Therapy. Always an independent, pioneering force, Bea worked as a Physical Therapist at a time when professional women in at the workforce were not the norm. She moved to Newton with her husband Louis in 1950s and spent most of her life devoted to this community. Bea loved the beach, but her favorite lifelong activity was tennis, which she enjoyed well into her 90's. The back seat of her car was always piled high with books and tennis equipment, as she was always at the ready to jump on a court. For many decades, she was a fixture at The Lakewood Tennis Club and The Newton Squash and Tennis Club, where she was the 2-time singles champion in 1959 and 1965. Graveside services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020