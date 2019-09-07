|
TELEGEN, Beatrice (Futransky) Age 100 years, of Dedham, formerly of Milton, Newton, and Brookline on Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry Telegen. Devoted mother of David Telegen and his wife Lorraine, Arthur Telegen and his wife Abigail, and Deborah Kay and her husband Jonathan. Adored grandmother of Laura Black (Steven), Rachel Safferstone (Todd), Joanne Weinstock (Joshua), Alexandra Zamore (Richard), Joseph Telegen, Micah Telegen, and Hannah Telegen. Cherished great-grandmother of Leslie, Nathan, Daniel, Joshua, Ella, Emily, Avery, and Benjamin. Dear sister of the late Rose Gulkin, Etta Miller, Jane Futransky, Gertrude Sokolove, and David Futransky. Services will be held at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Monday, September 9, at 11AM. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Memorial Observance will be at the home of Deborah and Jonathan Kay, following interment until 8:00PM, continuing on Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-8PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hebrew Senior Life, 1200 Centre Street, Roslindale, MA. 02131. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019