WADLAND, Beatrice (Flagg) Of Melrose, Sept. 9, 2019, at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Wadland with whom she shared 70 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Carolyn B. Stackpole and her husband Dr. Peter W. of West Bath, ME, Dr. Kenneth R. Wadland and his late wife Vera J. Wadland, Judy D. Tanner and her husband Robert L. of Wakefield, and the late Lawrence A. Wadland. Loving mother-in-law of Caroline Wadland, Deborah Wadland and Kathy Boger. Dear sister of Miriam Phillips and her husband Clark. Cherished grandmother of Tania Wadland, Lynne Stackpole-Tripp, Amy Kilbury, Robert Lawrence Wadland, Richard Kenneth Wadland, Lisa Rogalin, Dr. Angela Shah, and step-grandchildren Matthew Seely and Justin Shaklee. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Beatrice's life during Calling Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Friday, Sept. 13 from 4-7pm, and for her Funeral Service at the First United Methodist Church, 645 Main St., Melrose, celebrated on Saturday at 10am. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Beatrice's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, or the First United Methodist Church, 645 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176. For more info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019