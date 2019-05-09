|
WEBER, Beatrice "Bea" (Hartman) Age 103, of Brookline. Beloved wife of the late Alfred. Devoted mother of William and his wife Suzanne and the late Jill. Loving grandmother of James (Katherine), Jennifer, Rebecca (Stephen), and Matthew (Rachel). Adored great-grandmother of Claire, Peter, Amelia, Charlotte, Leon and the late Grace. Dear sister of the late Doris and Norman. Loving aunt of Richard, Robert, Diana, Jon, and the late Terry. Services will be held at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Friday, May 10 at 10AM. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Pine Street Inn, c/o Development Office, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For complete obituary please go to website. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019