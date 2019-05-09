Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for BEATRICE WEBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEATRICE "BEA" (HARTMAN) WEBER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BEATRICE "BEA" (HARTMAN) WEBER Obituary
WEBER, Beatrice "Bea" (Hartman) Age 103, of Brookline. Beloved wife of the late Alfred. Devoted mother of William and his wife Suzanne and the late Jill. Loving grandmother of James (Katherine), Jennifer, Rebecca (Stephen), and Matthew (Rachel). Adored great-grandmother of Claire, Peter, Amelia, Charlotte, Leon and the late Grace. Dear sister of the late Doris and Norman. Loving aunt of Richard, Robert, Diana, Jon, and the late Terry. Services will be held at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Friday, May 10 at 10AM. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Pine Street Inn, c/o Development Office, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For complete obituary please go to website. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now