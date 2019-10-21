Boston Globe Obituaries
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
BEATRICE "BEA" (BUCHBINDER) ZIDE

BEATRICE "BEA" (BUCHBINDER) ZIDE Obituary
ZIDE, Beatrice "Bea" (Buchbinder) Of Peabody, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 94 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Israel & Jennie (Belt) Buchbinder. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Zide. Loving mother of Dr. Arnold Zide & his partner Kim Deans, Ellen Stein & her husband Dr. Israel Stein and Dr. Leslie Zide & her partner Gerald Berg. Cherished grandmother of Samantha, Mariel, Merideth & her husband Jake, Matthew, Samuel and Zachary. Dear sister of the late Lillian Greenberg, Harold "Will" Buchbinder, Saul Buchbinder and Janet Shaffer. Sister-in-law of Charlotte Buchbinder and Betsy Buchbinder. Aunt to her many nieces and nephews and their children. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON on Friday, October 25 at 12 noon. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA 01960. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019
