Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
People's Baptist Church
830 Tremont St.
Boston, MA
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
People's Baptist Church
830 Tremont St
Boston, MA
BELL IONA PLUMMER Obituary
PLUMMER, Bell Iona Age 97 of Boston, August 7, 2019. Beloved mother of Delice Lewis of Jamaica, Sonia Plummer, Vere Plummer of Washington, D.C and the late Olive Newell. Dear sister of George Rochester (UK), Cislyn Brathwaite (CT), and Bobsy Myers (NY). Proud grandmother of four, Bell also leaves a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing. Funeral Saturday 11am at People's Baptist Church, 830 Tremont St., Boston 02118. Visiting with the family Saturday 10am at Church. Interment at Blue Hills Cemetery. To post a sympathy message visit DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019
