BRICKMAN, Bella (Oster) Of Chelsea, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Wife of the late Sidney Brickman. Devoted mother of Paul Brickman and wife Rebecca of Chelsea. Loving daughter of the late Sidney and Pearl (Aronson) Brickman. Dear sister of the late Jack Oster, Alvin Oster and Edith Ziskind. Loving grandmother of Jaime, Steven, Mindy and Christopher. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Avenue, Cary Sq., CHELSEA, MA on Friday, August 2nd at 9AM. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. In lieu of flowers, contribution's in Bella's memory may be made to the National processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019