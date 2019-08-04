|
PACHECO, Belmira (Palhinha) Of Cambridge, August 3, 2019. Wife of the late Antonio Pacheco. Mother of Maria Z. Freitas and her husband Manuel, Natalie Costa and her husband Alberto J. Grandmother of Cindy DelGreco, Michelle McCarthy, Stephanie P. Kozacka, and Lindsay Costa. Great-grandmother of Cassidy and Taylor DelGreco, Luke and Max McCarthy. Also survived many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE on Wednesday at 10 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, Cambridge at 11 am. Visiting Hours will be on Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to give.caredimensions.org or to St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave., Cambridge, MA 02141. Rogers and Hutchins Funeral Homes Cambridge & Arlington 617-876-8964
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019