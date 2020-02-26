|
WILTON, Belva J. Beloved wife of the late Richard Wilton of Gardner Street, Hamilton, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Bertina Daubney. She is survived by her brother Don Daubney of New York and her children Synda Garrity and her husband Tom of Rockport, Mark Green and his wife Jean of North Carolina, Craig Green and his wife Debbie of Peabody, Leslie Lawton and her husband Barry of Winthrop and stepchildren Marilyn Hopkins and her husband Thomas of VT, Richard Wilton of Edgartown and Melissa Wilton of Holliston. She was the adored grandmother of Justin, Meghan, Adam, Ethan Bonardel; Kristen, Sarah, Becca Green; Wilton, Max, Eli and Samantha Lawton. Memorial Service arrangements will be forthcoming in the spring. Family and friends will be respectfully welcomed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Photo obituary and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020