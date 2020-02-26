Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for BELVA WILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BELVA J. WILTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BELVA J. WILTON Obituary
WILTON, Belva J. Beloved wife of the late Richard Wilton of Gardner Street, Hamilton, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Bertina Daubney. She is survived by her brother Don Daubney of New York and her children Synda Garrity and her husband Tom of Rockport, Mark Green and his wife Jean of North Carolina, Craig Green and his wife Debbie of Peabody, Leslie Lawton and her husband Barry of Winthrop and stepchildren Marilyn Hopkins and her husband Thomas of VT, Richard Wilton of Edgartown and Melissa Wilton of Holliston. She was the adored grandmother of Justin, Meghan, Adam, Ethan Bonardel; Kristen, Sarah, Becca Green; Wilton, Max, Eli and Samantha Lawton. Memorial Service arrangements will be forthcoming in the spring. Family and friends will be respectfully welcomed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Photo obituary and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BELVA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -