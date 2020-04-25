|
|
SELLING, Ben MD Of Brookline, on April 14, 2020. Beloved son of the late Dr. & Mrs. Laurence Selling of Portland, OR. Devoted husband of the late Irma (Kurzrock) Selling and the late Barbara (Pettee) Kovar-Selling. Loving father of Benjamin, Martha, and Aviva, all of MA and the late Eli Selling; grandfather of April Shea of VA. Stepfather of Richard Kovar of OR, Thomas Kovar of MA, Peter Kovar of MD and Jessica Lichtenstein of NY. Born in Oregon, Ben attended Yale University and University of Oregon Medical School before serving in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during the Korean War. He then raised a family in Newton, MA where he practiced internal medicine for over 40 years. An avid patron of music and the arts, he contributed to many humanitarian and environmental organizations and was active in politics. Ben also enjoyed the outdoors, and had a lifelong interest in history and archeology. He was truly dedicated to his profession, family and community. His intellect and generosity of spirit will be remembered by those who knew him. A funeral service was held on April 17, 2020 at Newton Cemetery. Donations in Ben's name can be made to Physicians for Social Responsibility, 1111 14th St. NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005. www.psr.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020