DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Allston, MA
BENEDETTO COLAROSSI Obituary
COLAROSSI, Benedetto Of Brighton, February 25. Beloved husband of the late Clelia B. (Tamburro) Colarossi. Loving father of Esta Hoffman and husband Daniel of Brighton, Emily Mancini and husband Tony of Brighton and the late Donato R. and his surviving wife Floredana Colarossi of Brighton and the late Donato Colarossi. Proud grandfather of Jennifer, Lori, Christine, Antonio, Jr., Daniel, Gianna, Joseph, Michael, Gina and Donato. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, Monday morning at 9:00, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 in St. Anthony Church, Allston. Interment to follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Sunday, 2:00 to 6:00pm.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020
