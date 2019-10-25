|
|
VIVONA, Benedetto Age 71, a longtime resident of Wilmington, formerly of Everett, passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 23, 2019. Benedetto was the loving husband of Jane (Lanzo) Vivona, devoted father of Lisa Signori & her husband Marco of Bedford and Laura Vivona & her fiancé Paul Tarlowski of Derry, NH, loving "Grumpy" of Jonathan Whitney, Vincenzo Signori and Rocco Signori, cherished son of the late Stefano and Nina (Pampalone) Vivona, dear brother of Paola McKone & her husband Frank of Londonderry, NH, brother-in-law of William Lanzo & his wife Dolores and Nancy Montalbano & her husband Paul. Benedetto is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Tuesday, October 29th at 11:00 a.m. Entombment to follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Everett. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, October 28th from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Benedetto's name may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Ste. 500, Chicago, IL 60611. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 26, 2019