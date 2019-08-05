|
CHOLEWINSKI, Benedykt Of South Boston, August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Roseanne (Doyle) Cholewinski. Devoted father of Susan Dalton of Dorchester and the late Donna Adams. Brother of George Cholewinski, Mary Clougherty and her husband Patrick and the late Danusha Turkiendorf. Grandfather of Christel Cholewinski, Paul Adams, Colleen and Sean Dalton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, on Thursday, August 8th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 655 Dorchester Ave., South Boston on Friday, August 9th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private. Longtime employee of the City of Boston and member of the Polish-American Club.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019