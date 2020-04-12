|
|
LUCERO, Benildo "Boy/ Ben" Age 61, of Westford, MA died on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Amadeo, Cavite, of the Philippines, he was the son of the late Miguel Lucero and of Asuncion (Angcanan) Lucero. Benildo is survived by his wife Joselyn (Joya) Lucero, who is currently residing in the Philippines with their daughters Sophia, Patricia and Franz, his ex-wife, Luz Sulla of the Philippines with their children - Kristine, Michael, Marjorie, Gracielle, Cheryll, Jan Martin and Justin. He is also survived by his brothers - Bryan Lucero of Manchester, NH, Oliver and his wife Anna Marie Lucero of Anchorage, AK, Marlon and his wife Mel Lucero of Manchester, NH, his sisters - Annie and her husband Danny Talaid of Westford, MA, Tess Monteyro and her husband Dean Berube of Newmarket, NH, Elsa De Lara of Manchester, NH, Marietta and her husband Jojo Barton of the Philippines, Malou and her husband Peter Harmsen of the Netherlands, his seven grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jacqueline Farrar. A virtual Funeral Service will be Tuesday at 9 am at dolanfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in his honor to Venmo account: @Annie-Talaid. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020