FESTA, Benita, Rose (Corrado) Of East Boston, passed away in her 103rd year after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Albert Festa, Sr. Devoted mother of Barbara Holden and her husband Fred of Florida, Beverly Pacheco of Marshfield, Elaine Festa of Saugus, Albert J. Festa, Jr. and his wife Arline of Winthrop. Dear sister of Stella Polcari of Belmont and the late Henry Corrado. Cherished grandmother of Cheryl Holden Cuddy, Rick Holden, Robert Bagley, David Bagley, Kristin Mackenzie, Albert Festa, III, Jennifer Festa Buono and Stephanie Dunbar. Adored great-grandmother of 12 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will honor Benita's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, MA 02128 on Monday from 3-7-PM and again on Tuesday morning at 8:30AM, before leaving in funeral procession to St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church from a funeral mass in celebration of Benita's life at 10AM. Services will conclude with Bonita being laid to rest with her beloved husband Albert at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made Boston Wounded Vet. Run - ATTN: Vet Ride ITAM Post 6, 60 Paris Street, E. Boston, MA 02128. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020