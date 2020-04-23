|
BISCONTI, Benito Born on October 7, 1942, in Palermo, Italia, peacefully passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Benito was a resident of Peabody, MA for over 24 years. As a young man growing up in the metropolitan city of Palermo, the capital city of Sicily (Sicilia), he was never without company as he grew up in a household consisting of 7 brothers and 2 sisters. Being second to the youngest in his family, Benito learned early on to develop resilience and a survival instinct that would serve him well in his life's adventures. During the early decades, following the great depression, life in "La Sicilia" was not easy. As soon as he was old enough, Benito left his home of Palermo, to set out on his first life adventure in Milan (Milano), Italy. There he found and married his soulmate of 54 years, Rosaria Bonasoro. As a self-taught man, maturing with life experiences and finding a life partner that shared his values and sense of adventure, he left his second home to follow the American dream and landed in East Boston, MA in September 1968. This is where Benito would begin to plant his roots and provide for his family for the next 51 years. Embarking in this foreign land with unfamiliar language and culture, life was not easy, but that never stopped Benito. Never afraid of a challenge, he put his instincts and strong work ethic to play and was able to overcome any obstacle that he faced so that he would set a foundation of opportunities for his family. Benito leaves his wife Rosaria, three children, Benedetto and his wife Elina, of Peabody, MA, Nick and his wife Julia, of Lynnfield, MA and Linda of Peabody, MA, six grandchildren, Andrew, Alessandra, Zachary, Nicholas, Edmund, and Jacqueline as well as over 50 nieces and nephews in both the United States and Italy, who to this day share fond memories of Benito's lighthearted humor and love for his fellow man. His Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. For online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, we would ask that you make a donation to the fight against Alzheimer's disease by visiting the following donation website: http://act.alz.org/goto/Bisconti_Strong
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020