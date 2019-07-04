Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leonard's Church
320 Hanover St.
Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BENJAMIN CARDILLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BENJAMIN A. CARDILLO

BENJAMIN A. CARDILLO Obituary
CARDILLO, Benjamin A. Formerly of the Boston's North End, July 2. Beloved husband of Louisa (DeSimone) Cardillo of Somerville. Dear brother of John Cardillo and his wife Adeline of North Reading, Anthony Cardillo of East Boston and Joanne Cardillo of Nashua, NH. Brother-in-law of Delores Donofrio and her husband Vincent of Rowley, Ralph DeSimone of Somerville, Mafalda DeSimone and her husband Ronald Pesaturo of Melrose, Anna DeLesia of Melrose and Joseph DeLesia of Melrose. Also survived by several loving nieces, nephews and a great-niece. Former owner of Cuoio Shoes in Boston. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, July 8, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Leonard's Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. Visiting Hours Sunday, 3-8 PM. Donations in Benjamin's memory can be made to the MGH Fund in Memory of Benjamin A. Cardillo, c/o MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. To leave a message of condolence, visit wwwdellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019
