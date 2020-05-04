Boston Globe Obituaries
|
H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home
106 Summer Street
Haverhill, MA 01830
(978) 372-9311
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for BENJAMIN HARTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BENJAMIN A. "BUDDY" HARTMAN


1925 - 2020
BENJAMIN A. "BUDDY" HARTMAN Obituary
HARTMAN, Benjamin A. "Buddy" Age 94, of Stonebridge, Burlington, MA and formerly of Haverhill, MA, passed away on Wednesday, April 22nd at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Newton, MA. Benjamin was born April 27, 1925 son of the late Louis and Dora (Polakewich) Hartman. He was educated in the Haverhill school system and graduated from Tilton School, Tilton, NH. He received a degree in Business Administration from UNH. After serving in the Navy during WWII he joined the family shoe business, Hartman Shoe Co., and later associated with Klev-bro of Derry, NH and Lawrence Maude footwear. Benjamin also worked for the IRS in North Andover for 12 years as well as volunteered his time for several local charities. Benjamin was a member of Temple Emanu-El in Haverhill and was on the board of trustees. His parents Louis and Dora were founding members and major benefactors to the Temple, gifting the Hartman Library. He was a lifetime member of 210 Associates of Boston and the Haverhill Golf and Country Club. Benjamin was predeceased by his son David Aaron Hartman and sisters, Sally Gould, Nancy Glazer and Norma Berns. His wife of 72 plus years, Elaine (Goldinger) Hartman, passed away on May 3. His survivors include a daughter Dianne Hartman and her husband Steven Golden of Bedford, granddaughter Daria Aron Hartman Golden and her husband James Cunningham of Lunenberg, MA, adopted son Robert David Symansky of Portland, OR, and several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Due to the pandemic, Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, BRADFORD – HAVERHILL. Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of donor's choice. To share a memory or for more information, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes 978-372-9311

Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020
