Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
Stuart, FL
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
BENJAMIN F. ROBELEN


1928 - 2019
BENJAMIN F. ROBELEN Obituary
ROBELEN, Benjamin F. On Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Benjamin Francis Robelen, married to Maureen Robelen, father of three children, passed away at age 90 at his home in Stuart, Florida. Ben was born in Richmond Hill, New York on August 26, 1928. In 1941, the family moved to East Springfield in upstate New York where he worked with his father in the only General Store in the small rural farming town. After a short stint in the Marines, he graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. His first employment was with Arthur Andersen. On June 19, 1954 he married Maureen Martin. Together they raised two sons, Gary and Scott, and a daughter Lisa. Ben went on to become Assistant to the President of AMP Inc., overseeing financial operations for its overseas business. In 1968, he joined Inforex, a startup technical company in the Boston area. Ben became Vice President Finance and Administration of Prime Computer in Framingham in 1973. He served on the Board until his retirement in 1979. His expertise in financial matters related to technology earned him high praise by Wall Street. He served on numerous boards in the Boston area. Ben is survived by his wife Maureen, his three children, Gary, Lisa and Scott, five grandchildren: Ryan, Tyler, Nicki, Elizabeth, and the youngest Caroline, his sister Marcella Rutledge, and brother Russell. In accordance with Ben's wishes the Memorial Service will be a private one involving the family. Memorial donations in loving memory of Ben can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, STUART, FL Chapel.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
