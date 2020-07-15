|
BEAUDRY, Benjamin G. Of South Yarmouth, passed away peacefully on July 13 at his home, surrounded by family members. Ben was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts in 1921. He is survived by three children, Michele Mortensen of Charleston, SC, Brian Beaudry of Tierra Verde, FL, and Lisa Beaudry of Hampton, NH, plus four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his loving companion, Barbara Morrison of South Yarmouth. He was predeceased by his son Benjamin Brett "Duke" Beaudry in 1972, and by his wife of 59 years, Audrey Powers Beaudry in 2006. A brief graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 16, at 12 noon at Forest Glen Cemetery in Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations in Benjamin's name may be made to or Cape Abilities. For more information and online memorial, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020