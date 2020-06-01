|
TANKLE, Benjamin H. Of Dorchester, formerly of the West End, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (Rocci). Loving father of Lynda Atkinson of Dorchester, Steven Tankle of Dorchester, Roukie Rocci of Milford, Bruce Tankle of Dorchester, Lawrence Tankle of Weymouth, Michael Tankle of Brockton, Donald Rocci of South Carolina, and the late Alan Rocci and Sandra Rocci. Caring brother of the late Frances Tankle. Cherished grandfather of 12 loving grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Benjamin was the former proprietor of Neponset Florist and active in the civic associations and Dorchester as a whole. He was also a proud WWII & Korean War veteran serving in the United States Army. Due to the current health crisis, Visitation and Funeral Services will remain private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020