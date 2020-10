Or Copy this URL to Share

HYMAN, Benjamin Of Natick, on October 23, 2020.Beloved husband of Claudia (Donahue) Hyman. Dear son of the late Wolfred and Lillian (Bluestein) Hyman. Dear brother of Wendy Hyman Segel. Dear uncle of Jamie Segel. Also survived by loving cousins. Private services will be held. Donations in Benjamin's memory may be made to Congregation Mishkan Tefila, 384 Harvard St., Brookline, 02446.





