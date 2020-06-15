Home

RABBI BENJAMIN RUDAVSKY

RUDAVSKY, Rabbi Benjamin Rudavsky, Rabbi Benjamin Z., of Cambridge, MA, passed away on June 13, 2020. Benjamin is predeceased by his late wife Malka Rudavsky and survived by their children Dahlia, Elana, and Oren Rudavsky, the late Eda Appelbaum and survived by their son Jesse Rudavsky. Benjamin leaves his beloved wife Kathleen Townsend and her children Luke, Martin, Tracy, and Julie Townsend, and Laura Stackpole. Beloved grandfather of 7, and proud great grandfather of 1. Cherished step grandfather of 8 and proud step great grandfather of 1. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Benjamin's memory may be made to the . Arrangements and online obit at www.Brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2020
