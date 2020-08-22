|
SAPERS, Benjamin Dr. Benjamin Lovell Sapers died on August 4 and will be deeply missed. Dr. Sapers was a beloved teacher and colleague as program director of the Internal Medicine Residency at Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, CT. He previously served as a clinician educator for the Brigham and Women's Internal Residency program, as a clinical instructor and then assistant professor of medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School/Brown University Internal Medicine Residency Program at Rhode Island Hospital and program director at the Boston University-affiliated Roger Williams Medical Center Internal Medicine Residency. During his time at Brown's Internal Residency Program, he received six Dean's Teaching Excellence Awards, four Department of Medicine Attending Teaching Awards and the Department of Medicine Chairman's Award. At Roger Williams, he received the 2015 Teacher of the Year Award. Born in Boston in 1967, Benjamin grew up in Brookline. He graduated from the Commonwealth School in Boston and earned his BA from Harvard College. He went on to a pre-medical program at Bryn Mawr College before garnering his MD at Harvard Medical School. He was a member of the Association of Program Directors in internal Medicine and a fellow of the American College of Physicians. Dr. Sapers published and presented widely on medical subjects including the history of the American health care system, pulmonary embolism and improving proton pump inhibitor stewardship in the hospital and community setting but also on "Form, Meaning and the Empathic Imagination in Poetry and Medicine." He was a voracious reader, as much at home with ancient texts as with poetry, a musician and a deep thinker. He was truly empathic with a soaring sense of humor and an abiding appreciation for the imagination. He is survived by his former wife, Dr. Sufala Patil Sapers, and their two children, Lekha and Nayan. In addition, his mother Judith, his sister Rachel, his brother Jonathan and his sister-in-law, Cristine. He also leaves behind adoring nieces and a nephew and extended family. His father Carl died in 2018. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Mary's Hospital (employee) Wellness Program: Saint Mary's Hospital Foundation, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 320635 Hartford, CT 06132. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020