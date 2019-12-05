|
WRIGHT, Benjamin Tappan Age 97, of Lexington, MA, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary Louise (Premer) Wright after 52 years of marriage. Born August 24, 1922, in Berkeley, CA to Austin Tappan and Margaret Stone Wright, he would go on to graduate from Harvard College in the class of 1944, and served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army during World War II, in the Pacific theater. After the war, Ben served in the Army Reserve, achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel. He earned his juris doctor from Boston University School of Law in 1950. He spent his career as general counsel for The Badger Company, a subsidiary of The Raytheon Company, retiring in 1987. His deep love for figure skating led to a long and illustrious career as a skating referee, judge, and historian. He served as a referee at six Winter Olympics Games and as a referee or judge at 23 World Championships and 25 National Championships. He was the President of the United States Figure Skating Association from 1973-1976, and was inducted into the United States Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 1997. Throughout his distinguished life, Ben cherished most his personal relationships with friends, colleagues, and loved ones, which stand as his lasting legacy. The Burial will be a private ceremony and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory to the US Figure Skating Association Memorial Fund, or to the , would be sincerely appreciated. To share a remembrance in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019