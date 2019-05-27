JOHNSON, Benjamin W. "Ben" III Age 88, of Cochituate, a well-established Pharmacist and former owner of Johnson's Pharmacy, died on May 24, 2019. Beloved husband for 61 years of Dorothy R. "Jerry" (Symonds) Johnson of Cochituate. Devoted father of David B. Johnson of Cochituate and Peter A. Johnson and his wife Anne M. Johnson of Medway. Cherished grandfather of Lianna R. Johnson and Mariella G. Johnson both of Medway. Also survived by his cousins Marcia Young and Jack Craig, both of Marshfield, and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jane V. Bowers. Visitations on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), COCHITUATE. Funeral services at the funeral home on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 am followed by interment in the Johnson family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Cochituate. For those who desire, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Ben's memory may be sent to the , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114 or to Our Promise to Nicholas, POB 10106, Bedford, NH 02110. For condolences and directions, please visit



johncbryantfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019