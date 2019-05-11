Boston Globe Obituaries
|
BENNET "BENNY" DEANGELO

BENNET "BENNY" DEANGELO Obituary
DeANGELO, Bennet "Benny" Age 66, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly at Mt. Auburn Hospital on May 11, 2019. Beloved son to the late Louis DeAngelo and Frances (Ranieri) DeAngelo of Watertown. He previously worked for Maria Catering for many years. Benny leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be greatly missed. All may gather for a Visitation on Tuesday in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, from 8:30 - 10:30, followed by an 11 AM Mass in St. Jude's Church, 147 Main St., Waltham. Entombment in Mt. Auburn Mausoleum. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
