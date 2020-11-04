1/1
ABRAMS, Bennett M. Of Stoneham, November 4th at the age of eighty-five. Beloved husband of Carol A. (Costa) Abrams. Devoted father of Joshua Michael Abrams of Stoneham. Cherished grandfather of Jayden Joseph Abrams and Emma Rose Abrams. Dear brother of the late Lorna Bronstein and brother-in-law of Frank and Mary Ellen Costa of Woburn, Leonard and Jo-Ann Costa of Nashua, NH, Marion Halliday of Plymouth and the late Norman Halliday. Loving uncle of Tracy Villarreal, Michele Spillane, Keri Anderson, Kaitlyn Cloutier, Brian Costa, Christopher Costa, Len Costa, Kristen Lestock, Alan Bronstein, David Bronstein. Also survived by many great-grandnieces and nephews and his wonderful close friends of over 60 years, Michael Davis of Salem, MA and Lester Connors of Hudson, MA. Due to the current health crisis, all Services are private and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, MA. Interment will take place privately in Sharon Memorial Gardens, Sharon, MA. 781 - 933 - 0400 www.lynch-cantillon.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
