HEFFRON, Bennett M. Of Newton, on Monday, March 30, 2020. For 60 years, he was the beloved husband of Jo Edith (Sobel) Heffron. Loving father of Neal & Susan Heffron of Brookline and Elizabeth & James Glaser of Sharon. Adored grandfather of Ariella Heffron and Andrew and Ava-Joy Glaser. Dear brother of the late Jason Heffron & his surviving wife Marcia Heffron of VA. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Zionist Organization of America, 633 Third Avenue, Suite 31-B, New York, NY 10017, https://zoa.org or Temple Emeth, 194 Grove St., Chestnut Hill, MA 02467, www.templeemeth.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2020