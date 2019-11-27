Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
BENNY FICOCIELLO

BENNY FICOCIELLO Obituary
FICOCIELLO, Benny Of Saugus, age 87, November 24. Loving husband of Christine (Pirrello) Ficociello. Beloved father of Bennett Ficociello & his wife Lorene, Maria McLoughlin & her husband Kevin. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandsons & 3 great-grandsons. Dear brother of Teresa Storella of Medford, Evelyn Ficociello of the North End & the late Michael Ficociello, Louis Ficociello, Gilda Liggiero & Louise Ficociello. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Sunday, from 2 to 6 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Monday, at 11 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. Late U.S. Army Korean Conflict Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to www.give.caredimensions.org For directions, condolences & obituary www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 29, 2019
