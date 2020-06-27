|
VILLANUCCI, Benny J. Of Medford, formerly of East Boston, June 25. Beloved husband of Rose Marie (Fontana) Villanucci. Devoted father of Donna Villanucci of Medford, Elaine Keshian and her husband James of North Andover, Joseph A. Villanucci, and Rosanne Coit and her husband Michael, all of Medford. Loving grandfather of Jaclyn, Jason, Samantha, Marissa, and Ben. Dear brother of Mary Powers and her husband James of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and the late Anna, Alfred and Lucy. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Graduate of Boston Trade H.S. Class of 1949, and a late Army veteran of the Korean War. Benny was very proud of his more than 40 years of service as a Letter Carrier in Belmont for which he received several commendations. Visiting Hours with social distancing protocols Wednesday, July 1st, from 2-4 PM in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant Street, Malden, on Thursday, at 10 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020