MOYER, Benton "Ben" Leslie Age 79, of Brookline, Benton ("Ben") Leslie Moyer, III passed away at home on Nov. 16 after a valiant struggle with encephalitis. He leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Frannie; his children, Benito and wife Lizzie, Billy and wife Kiley, Annie and partner Renee; his brother Peter and wife Gricel; his sister Nancy Moyer Dingman and husband, Tom; 7 wonderful grandchildren, and numerous other devoted relatives and close friends. Born in NJ on Oct. 1, 1941, Ben and his family moved to Franconia, NH in 1954. He graduated from St. Paul's School (1960) and Yale (1964). In 1965, he joined the Peace Corps in Colombia, which had a profound impact on the rest of his life. Returning to the States, he went to Cornell Business School and then joined the international department of the Bank of Boston in 1969 with a first assignment to Australia for two years. For the next seventeen years, he and his wife Frannie and their three kids lived overseas - in Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Panama and Taiwan. While overseas, Ben, known to his family as "the energizer bunny", led them on adventures up the Andes, to the capitals of Europe, South to Egypt, Turkey, India, China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, and skiing in South Korea. A remarkable gift for which his wife and children are forever grateful. He took early retirement in 1996 and immediately joined Wainwright Investment Counsel where he worked for the next fifteen years. During this time he also did other projects such as running troubled banks. In 2002, he joined the Board of ProMujer International, a micro finance institution providing micro loans to women in Central and South America and for two years served as CEO, again traveling throughout the regions. He always said it was his "best work experience because of the staff, the board, the clients and the mission". In 1993, following the leadership roles of his parents Ben and Beryl Moyer, he joined the Board of Copper Cannon, a summer camp in Franconia, NH for underserved young people in the state. His kindness, enthusiasm, and his passion for helping others continued throughout his life. Ben was also a fine athlete - a golfer, tennis and squash player and a super fan of all the sports his children and grandchildren played. He loved skiing and organized many group trips to Colorado, Wyoming and Utah. He ran marathons in the mountains of Bolivia, and for many years participated in the PanMass Challenge. In July 2009, while visiting friends in Jackson Hole, he suffered a stroke after an early morning jog. With his usual determination, he continued to exercise, play "lousy golf" (his words), and to travel- to Australia and New Zealand, Cuba, Haiti, the Galapagos, the Viking Danube River tour, Nicaragua, and every year to Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic to play golf and enjoy being with his family and friends. Though his health declined, he was not a quitter and fought hard to his last moment when he finally left in peace, at home, his dog Huck Finn on his bed with him. Above all, he was devoted to his large extended family; throughout his life he taught them to "Be a giver, not a taker". A celebration of Ben's life will be held at a later date. Should you want to follow his lead, you can send a donation to the Ben Moyer Copper Cannon Camp Memorial Fund, PO Box, 124, Franconia, NH 03580.