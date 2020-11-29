VIGLIETTI, Berardino At 91 years old, died peacefully on November 25, 2020, at Adviniacare Wilmington. He was born on August 27, 1929 in Montemurro, Potenza, Italy, the son of the late Antonio and the late Rosa (Caropreso) Viglietti.
He immigrated to the USA in the late fifties. He had a very successful career as a tailor and worked for well-known clothing companies as a member of the sartorial union. He loved to express how he enjoyed being in the Italian Army and made the rank of Sergeant. He respected all military; one of his heros was General Patton. Eventually he married his love Maria, in 1972. They had a beautiful son, Joey, who was with them all too shortly. Bernie had a great love for all of his family relations and always made the effort to stay in touch with those who lived in Italy and Australia. Bernie is survived by his wife, Maria (DiMeco) Viglietti; his sister Maria (Viglietti) Presta, sister-in-law Teresa (Ruotolo) Viglietti, sister-in-law Ada Viglietti, brother-in-law Antonio Graziano and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his son, Joseph Anthony Viglietti; his sisters the late Carmela (Viglietti) Fanuele and her late husband Rocco Fanuele, the late Antonietta (Viglietti) Galli and her late husband Qualtero Galli; the late Donata (Viglietti) Colaiacovo, and her late husband Antonio Colaiacovo; the late Anna (Viglietti) Graziano, his brothers the late Giuseppe Viglietti, and the late Rocco Viglietti. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT. 28), STONEHAM from 8:30 am to 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Berardino's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10 am. Per MA regulations, face coverings must be worn while at the Funeral Home and not more than 40% capacity will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. Interment will be held in St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com
