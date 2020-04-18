|
DOUGLAS, Berenice M. (Cormier) Of Waltham, April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Irving L. 'Buddy' Douglas. Mother of Michael S. Douglas (Deborah) of Waltham, Paul R. Douglas (Cheryl) of Waltham, David S. Douglas (Jayne) of Meredith, NH, Mary Anne Douglas (Nik Znamenskis) of Stokesdale, NC, Mark Douglas (Tracy) of Stow and the late Suzanne Williams. Grandmother of Joseph and Matthew Cunningham, Stephen, Allison, Kristen, Kevin, Scott, Christopher, Katherine, Tanner, Delaney, and Connor Douglas. Sister of Herve Cormier of Moncton, NB, Joseph Cormier of Dixon Point, NB, Aldea Cormier of Waltham, Irene Carroll of Hamilton, ON, Stella Boyle of Moncton, NB, Geraldine Walden of Las Cruces, NM and the late Henry, Edward, and Aquila Cormier and Aline Collins. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Current services are private. Public calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, Waltham and a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, Waltham for Berenice and for Suzanne will be announced at a later date. The family wishes to thank Wingate of Weston for the care provided to Berenice and to for their hospice support. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, MA 02452 or to , 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020