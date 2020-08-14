Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
Mount Feake Cemetery
203 Prospect Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
DOUGLAS, Berenice M. (Cormier) Of Waltham, April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Irving L. "Buddy" Douglas. Mother of Michael S. Douglas and his wife, Deborah, of Waltham, Paul R. Douglas and his wife, Cheryl, of Waltham, David S. Douglas and his wife, Jayne, of Meredith, NH, Mary Anne Douglas and her husband, Nik Znamenskis, of Stokesdale, NC, Mark Douglas and his wife, Tracy, of Stow and the late Suzanne Williams who died on April 9, 2020. Grandmother of Joseph and Matthew Cunningham, Stephen, Allison, Kristen, Kevin, Scott, Christopher, Katherine, Tanner, Delaney, and Connor Douglas. Sister of Herve Cormier, Joseph Cormier, Aldea Cormier, Irene Carroll, Stella Boyle, Geraldine Walden and the late Aline Collins and Henry, Edward and Aquila Cormier. Also survived by seventeen great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families. A Funeral Mass for Berenice and for Suzanne will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22nd, at 10 a.m. in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School St., Waltham. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Mary's Church 133 School St., Waltham, MA 02452 or to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For complete obituary, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -