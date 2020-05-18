Boston Globe Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
More Obituaries for BERJ ZAMANIAN
BERJ ZAMANIAN

ZAMANIAN, Berj Of Burlington, May 14. Age 89. Husband of Marjorie (David) Zamanian. Father of Jennifer Zamanian and her husband Theodore Schram of Emerald Hills, CA, and Alex Zamanian and his partner Tricia Crockett of Sudbury. Grandfather of Eric and Anna Schram. Brother of Marjorie Sayabalian of Gardnerville, NV and her husband the late Hagop, the late Mathilda Masrof and her husband Krikor of Waltham, and the late Loris Zamanian and his wife Maresa of Milton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ., 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. www.alz.org/manh Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary and online condolences at

www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020
