FERREIRA, Bernadette B. (Boyle) Of Melrose, November 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. Ferreira. Loving mother of Cynthia A. Hayward & her husband Scott of Pocasset, Carol A. Ferreira, James F. Ferreira & his wife Constance, all of Melrose. Caring sister of the late Mary Gardner, Geraldine Westberry, Lorraine O'Neill and Lucille Herlihy. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
