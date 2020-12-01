1/
BERNADETTE B. (BOYLE) FERREIRA
FERREIRA, Bernadette B. (Boyle) Of Melrose, November 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. Ferreira. Loving mother of Cynthia A. Hayward & her husband Scott of Pocasset, Carol A. Ferreira, James F. Ferreira & his wife Constance, all of Melrose. Caring sister of the late Mary Gardner, Geraldine Westberry, Lorraine O'Neill and Lucille Herlihy. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by the Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE. For directions & to sign online condolence, visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funera Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned since 1889

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
