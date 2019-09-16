|
COLE, Bernadette (Maxwell) Of Dedham, passed peacefully on September 12th at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Theodore E. Cole for 69 years. Devoted mother of Theodore M. and his late wife Christine Ann of Norton, Sandra Roscia and her husband Patrick of Mashpee, Bernadette Sullivan and her late husband William J. of Franklin, Susan Byrne and her husband Stephen of Falmouth, Kathleen Gundacker of Millis, Geraldine Johnson and her husband Donald of Falmouth and the late Stephanie Allegro. Loving "Nana" of 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. All services will be private at family's request. Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019