DUGGAN, Bernadette Maryknoll Sister for 61 Years, Dies Sister Bernadette Cordis Duggan, M.M. died on May 6th, 2020 at the Maryknoll Sisters Center, Maryknoll, NY. She was 82 years old and had been a Maryknoll Sister for 61 years. Bernadette was born in Boston, MA on September 30th, 1937 to Elizabeth (King) Duggan and Peter Duggan, she was baptized as Barbara. She is survived by her sister, Mary (Duggan) Roy and brother-in-law, P. Norman Roy, her brother Paul Ryan and her sister-in-law, Lorraine, five nieces, one nephew and 13 great-grandnieces and nephews. From 1951-1955, Barbara attended Cheverus High School in Malden, MA. She entered the Maryknoll Sisters Novitiate in Maryknoll, NY on September 2nd, 1958 (from Sacred Hearts Parish in Malden, MA.) Sister Bernadette's first mission assignment was to Bethany (the Maryknoll Sisters Nursing Home at the time) located on the Sisters property; there she helped provide care to the elderly and sick Sisters. From 1965-1969, she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing and a Master's Degree in Public Health Nursing. In 1970, Sister Bernadette received her first overseas mission assignment to the Philippines; there she worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in Manapla. Her mission work involved TB treatment, home visits for outpatients, and public health nursing. She spent the next 10 years, from 1975-1985, on the Island of Mindinao in the Mountains of Upi, Maguindanao with the tribal Tiruray people and Muslim communities. There, she provided aid with pregnancy complications, and conducted pre- and post-natal clinics for local traditional midwives. She then spent the next 15 years, from 1989-2005, working in St. Paul's Hospital in Shelabunia, this was a small rural hospital in Bangladesh. There, she served as a nurse in the local clinics with another Maryknoll Sister who was a doctor. Sister Bernadette transferred to Phnom Penh, Cambodia in 2006 to serve as a nurse at "Seedling of Hope Hospice", a project administered by the Maryknoll team there which focused on caring for adult HIV/AIDS patients. In 2008, Sister Bernadette returned to the Maryknoll Sisters Center, Maryknoll, NY to retire, but remained an active volunteer. Visiting Hours: She will be buried at the Maryknoll Sisters Center. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, funeral services will be scheduled for a date in the future when group gatherings are deemed safe.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2020