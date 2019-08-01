|
BOND, Bernadette M. Age 85, passed away on August 1, 2019. She was the husband of Thomas J. Bond with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Amityville, NY on June 2, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Violet (Tuite) Barry. She was raised and educated in Long Island and received her Bachelor's degree from Georgian Court College in New Jersey. She was a longtime resident of Danvers and had volunteered at the former Hunt Hospital for over 25 years. Bernadette was a communicant at Saint Mary of the Annunciation Church and a member of the Ladies Sodality. She was also an avid golfer and was a member of Bald Peak Colony Club in New Hampshire and a former member of Salem Country Club. Bernadette and her husband, enjoyed summers in Wolfeboro, NH and winters in Palm Beach, FL. In addition to her husband, Thomas, she is survived by her brother, John Barry of Florida and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Charles Barry and Gloria Hill. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9AM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Saint Mary of the Annunciation, 24 Conant St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4-7PM at C.R. Lyons & Sons, Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernadette's name to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Online condolence and directions at www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019