SANTORO, Bernadette M. Bernadette Marie (Dineen) Santoro, of The Villages, FL and Kingston, MA, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Bernadette was born in Boston, MA on September 23rd, 1934. Daughter of the late Charles and Bernadette Dineen. She graduated from Cardinal Cushing Central High School and was employed over the years by New England Telephone and Telegraph and Sears Roebuck and Co. She was a devout Catholic and belonged to the religious organizations of Matre Dei and The World Apostolate of Fatima. She was also a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and spent many years enjoying her time spent with her grandchildren. Her most notable achievement was her 64 year marriage to her loving husband, Eugene. They enjoyed many adventures together, touring the United States as well as many countries in Europe. Bernadette was the beloved wife of Eugene Anthony Santoro; loving mother of Catherine Santoro Breen and her husband Paul, of Amherst, New Hampshire, Susan Marie Twombly of Cumming, Georgia, James Eugene Santoro and his late wife, Laura Rosati Santoro, of Pepperell, Massachusetts, and Peter Charles Santoro and his wife Deborah Hardy Santoro, of Groton, Massachusetts. She was also the devoted grandmother of Cara (Breen) Lavallee, Joshua Stephen Twombly, John-Michael Breen, Sabrina Kathleen Santoro, Laryssa Tervail, Jai Luc Santoro, Sofia Rose Santoro, and Samuel Joseph Santoro; as well as great-grandmother of Declan Paul Lavallee. Dear sister of Carol Dineen Varnum and Joseph Dineen; as well as the late Charles Dineen, Marie Hanley, Edward Dineen and James Dineen. Vistation will be from 9:00-11:00 AM on Monday morning, September 16th at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway, (Powder House Sq.) SOMERVILLE. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM the same day, at St. Clements Parish in Somerville. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will immediately follow Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Bernadette's name to the . For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019