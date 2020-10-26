1/1
SISTER BERNADETTE MARY MCGRATH SNDDEN
McGRATH, SNDdeN, SISTER BERNADETTE MARY Born in Lynn, MA, daughter of the late John J. McGrath and Margaret (McLaughlin) McGrath died peacefully October 23, 2020. She was the sister of the late Catherine (McGrath) Young and Margaret (McGrath) Murray and is survived by her sister Hannah (Ann McGrath) Blinn of Lynn, MA, as well as several nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and grandnephews. She also leaves her Godchild Joan Langlois of N.H. Sister Bernadette entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur on February 9, 1945. She graduated from St. Mary High School in Lynn and earned her A.B. in Education at Emmanuel College. Sr. Bernadette furthered her education at Boston University and the College of Our Lady of the Elms. She taught at St. Augustine, Andover; Msgr. Patterson, South Boston; St. Mark, Dorchester; St Teresa, Providence, Rhode Island; St. Mary, Beverly; St. John, Peabody; St. Michael, Exeter, N.H. and St. John, Worcester. She served as the principal for five years at St. Anthony in Somerville. She was a beloved teacher and many of her former students have kept close contact with her over many years. Sr. Bernadette studied and practiced nursing at Notre Dame du Lac in Worcester, MA. She then served as Chaplain at Beverly Hospital for 17 She was a dedicated and compassionate chaplain for many people. She retired to St. Thomas in Peabody in 2001. She spent the last few years being very well cared for at the Julie Billiart Residential Care Center in Ipswich, MA. She will be very much missed and always remembered by her family, her many friends, her former students and the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. There will be a private funeral Liturgy on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:30 at Our Lady Queen Chapel, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Ipswich, followed by burial at Notre Dame Cemetery. In her memory, donations may be made to the East/West Unit of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 30 Jeffreys Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938. The Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, MA is directing arrangements.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
