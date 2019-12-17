|
MANNING, Bernadette Messina Of South Boston, died peacefully at home on December 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of the late Lee J. Manning, Jr., loving sister to Lauretta A. Gill of Quincy and the late Ida Messina, Alfred Messina, Harry Messina and Joseph Messina. She is also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Bernadette was a lifelong resident of South Boston, graduating from Gate of Heaven High School. After high school Bernadette enjoyed a successful career in the insurance industry, specifically at Fairfield and Ellis Insurance Broker of Boston. Her most cherished memories were spending time with her family and close friends enjoying walks to Castle Island, Saint Bridget's and throughout her beloved South Boston. She loved spending time in her second home that she shared with her husband, Lee in Maine, where she loved to write, decorate and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Bernadette loved to write letters, sending cards and caring notes to all whom she loved. She had impeccable style, grace and class. She was a lover and curator of beautiful things. She cared so deeply for others, always making each person she met feel special. Our hearts are broken that she is not with us but grateful for all of her love, devotion, guidance and humor over these many years.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Friday, 4:30-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 8:30 AM on Saturday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Parish, South Boston, at 10 AM. Burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bernadette may be made to the Jackie and David Messina Memorial Scholarship Fund, Citizens Bank, 371 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02171. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019