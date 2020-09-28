ETIENNE, Bernadin Of Peabody, formerly of Everett, September 21 by accident. Loving husband of Patricia (Estinvil) Etienne of Peabody. Father of Samantha Etienne of GA. and beloved brother of Leonard Etienne of NJ, Mathieu Etienne, Jr. of GA, Suzette Dorce of GA. and Christine Etienne of NJ. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and a loving family. Employee of the MBTA. Visiting Hours: Funeral Mass on Thursday at the Immaculate Conception Church, 489 Broadway Everett at 11am. Interment Private. Murphy OHara Funeral Home 617-387-0506 / murphyohara.com View the online memorial for Bernadin ETIENNE