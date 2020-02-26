|
BYRNES, Bernard A. Of Westwood, formerly of Hyde Park, Feb. 23. Beloved husband of Fridel G. (Mann) and dear father of Eric H. Byrnes, and his wife Dalila, and Paul O. Byrnes, and his wife Mary Beth, both of Walpole. Proud grandfather of Emily and Joseph Byrnes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service Saturday, Feb. 29th at 11 am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 24 Berwick St., Norwood, MA 02062. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fisher House, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 or to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church (address above) would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, please visit Funeral Home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020