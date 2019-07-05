DWORK, Bernard A. Age 92, of Tampa, FL, formerly of Boston, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. Mr. Dwork graduated Cum Laude from Boston University in 1951 which began an esteemed legal career that would span five decades. He was in private practice for over 20 years with Dwork & Goodman PA and in 1972 formed the firm of Barron & Stadfield PC in Boston where he practiced until his retirement in 2004. He was recognized for exceptional achievements receiving numerous awards for his professional accomplishments. Bernie was a true sportsman. He was an avid sailor, flew his own private plane and enjoyed the thrill of skiing and riding motorcycles. He loved his family and had an affinity for large dogs owning a Great Dane, Golden Retriever and German Shepherds over the years. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kay (Levine) and devoted sister, Harriet Wasserman. Bernie was married to Gloria (Helfant) where they lived in Newton, Massachusetts and had 3 children. Bernie came to Tampa in 2005 and found companionship and love with Ruth Adrian and will be sorely missed by sons, David Dwork, and Robert Dwork; daughter, Jamie Pierce, stepsons, Dan Levine and Randy Levine, seven grandchildren and two nieces. He will be missed and remembered for his analytical mind and quick wit by those who knew and loved him. There will be a Memorial Service at the home of his son, David Dwork, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12 noon. Please call Levine Chapel for further information. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org/supportus/donate/ Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019